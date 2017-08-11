New dance festival comes to downtown Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new festival is dancing its way to Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Dance Festival: Act I will be held on August 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers said the event will showcase modern dancers from the area, as well as musicians and a local poet.

According to a press release, the festival will take place on multiple stages at five downtown venues:

The Volume One Gallery

State Theatre lobby

Eau Claire Farmers Market at Phoenix Park

Baroque sculpture on Grand Avenue

Owen Park bandshell

Event curator Emily Emerson said the festival is for artists to come up with spontaneous, one-of-a-kind presentations that recognize Eau Claire's art culture.

“As the artistic conversation in Eau Claire continues to grow, I want dance to have its own place and importance," Emerson said. "Modern dance in particular has been little explored in Eau Claire, yet it’s so ripe for artistic expression.”

The festival is free and open to the public.