Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department faces jail staff shortage

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department is short staffed, but finding qualified candidates is problematic.



Sheriff Ron Cramer told News 18 the department set up interviews with 36 people for five open correction officer positions, but after initial background checks, physicals and drug tests, only five of the candidates even remain in the running for the jobs; that leaves the county with little leeway in selecting the right candidates.



Cramer said having more openings than applicants has been a problem for about a decade. He said he wants to find people who are willing to work in the department for their entire career, but that's created extra work for current employees.



"We don't go under minimum staffing because of safety issues, and so we are really locked into having 'x' amount of people per shift that have to be here and be able to work," Cramer said. "Otherwise, what we're experiencing is calling in correctional officers on their day off."



Cramer said they are expediting the hiring process, which means, if you bring in an application, there is a chance you could get an immediate interview and be eligible for a background check.