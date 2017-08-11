Eau Claire Fire Department trains for "angle rescues"

Eau Claire (WQOW) - When you think of fire fighters, climbing up ladders with a hose trying to control flames likely comes to mind. However, on Friday in Eau Claire, they were climbing down an embankment learning about a different life saving measure involving water.



It's called an "angle rescue", which is where firefighters have to work uneven terrain to get to a person in need, like a steep embankment near a river during a water rescue.



Lieutenant Matt Gunderson said it isn't a commonly used technique, but knowing how to use this system, of having firefighters and victims attached with ropes to something secure on the top of a hill, can be life saving.



"The big thing is safety," Gunderson said. "You can look at a low-angle rescue situation like I can just walk to that patient, grab that patient and carry them up. We're building in the safety factor not only for our rescuers, but also for the patient involved with that rescue. We need to get them up safely as well to prevent any further injury."

Every member of the Eau Claire Fire Department took part in the training in the past three days.