Eau Claire World Film Festival to be held this fall

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new film festival may soon play on the big screen in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire World Film Festival will feature an array of narrative and documentary films taken in Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, Latin America, Australia, Russia and the U.S. The four-day event will run September 28 through October 1.

According to a press release from Visit Eau Claire, Downtown Micon Cinemas will be the primary venue in showing the films, with additional events planned for the Oxbow Hotel, Lismore Hotel, Caffe Tempo and UW-Eau Claire.

On September 30, David Burton Morris, a Minnesota-born Hollywood film director, will host an evening talk after a screening of his indie hit, Patti Rocks (1988).

On October 1, the festival will have a special screening of Cheeseheads - the Documentary. Director John Mitchell will host a question and answer session.

