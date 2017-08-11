7 people become ill after eating shelled peas sold at farmers market in WI

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Several people have become ill after eating fresh shelled peas purchased at farmers markets throughout Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), an investigation shows at least seven people became infected with Salmonella after eating fresh shelled (loose) peas purchased from farmers markets in Green Bay, Madison and Fond du Lac on July 22, 2017.

Dane County Farmers Market in Madison located on the capital square (Saturdays) or Martin Luther King Blvd (Wednesdays)

Downtown Green Bay Farmers Market (Saturdays) located in downtown Green Bay

Fond du Lac Farmers Market (Saturdays) located in downtown Fond du Lac

Salmonella is caused by Salmonella bacteria that are spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, or by direct or indirect contact with fecal matter from infected people or animals. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pains, fever and vomiting that lasts for several days.

Health officials said anyone who purchased shelled (loose) peas during July 19-August 5, 2017 from one of the following farmers markets mentioned above is urged to dispose of any remaining peas, even if the peas have been frozen.

They said peas that were purchased still in their pod or shell, or peas purchased at other farmers market locations are okay. Suspected peas are no longer being sold.