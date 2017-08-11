7 people become ill after eating shelled peas sold at farmers market in WI

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Several people have become ill after eating fresh shelled peas purchased at farmers markets throughout Wisconsin.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), an investigation shows at least seven people became infected with Salmonella after eating fresh shelled (loose) peas purchased from farmers markets in Green Bay, Madison and Fond du Lac on July 22, 2017.
Salmonella is caused by Salmonella bacteria that are spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, or by direct or indirect contact with fecal matter from infected people or animals. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pains, fever and vomiting that lasts for several days.
Health officials said anyone who purchased shelled (loose) peas during July 19-August 5, 2017 from one of the following farmers markets mentioned above is urged to dispose of any remaining peas, even if the peas have been frozen.
They said peas that were purchased still in their pod or shell, or peas purchased at other farmers market locations are okay. Suspected peas are no longer being sold.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.