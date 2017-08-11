Assembly Republicans release amendments to Foxconn incentives package

Madison (WKOW) -- Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly have made some changes to Gov. Scott Walker’s Foxconn incentives bill.

They include efforts to tie tax credits to jobs created and create a new worker training program.

Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics giant, plans to build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin that the company says could employ up to 13,000 people. The incentives bill Walker introduced would lay out $3 billion in tax breaks and suspend environmental regulations to speed construction.

The revisions Assembly Republicans on Friday retains the tax breaks but ties them to jobs created that pay at least $30,000, and exempts salaries over $100,000 from the calculations.

The changes would also provide $20 million for worker training and create a new state position to help small businesses benefit from Foxconn.

The Assembly Committee on Jobs and Economy has an executive session vote on the bill scheduled for Monday. Assembly Democratic Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha) finds it hard to believe the amendments are coming so close to the vote.

“It’s remarkable that with a vote scheduled for Monday, we just received the Republican amendment," Barca said in a statement to 27 News. "The legislature and the public will have little to no time to review these changes. It’s clear that Republicans are trying to rush through the process to avoid as much scrutiny as possible."