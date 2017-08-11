Driver of stolen SUV crashes into another car, sends two teens to hospital

Milwaukee (WISN) -- Two teenagers were hospitalized and three people are on the run after a crash late Thursday night.

Milwaukee police said the driver of a 2017 Ford Edge was speeding westbound on West Appleton Avenue.

A 17-year-old girl driving her 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier eastbound on West Appleton Avenue was trying to make a left turn onto West Capitol Drive when the Edge collided with the Cavalier, rolled over and came to rest on its roof, police said.

The driver of the Cavalier suffered minor injuries.

Several people ran from the Edge, which had been stolen from the 9100 block of West Burleigh Street on July 25. Another two people were injured.

A 16-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.