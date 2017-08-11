HS FB Preview: Elk Mound

Elk Mound (WQOW) -- Elk Mound is looking to build on its 2016 season, when the Mounders finished fourth in the Dunn-St. Croix, but did advance to Level 2 of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs.



While there are the usual personnel changes after graduation, a solid core does return. Mounders head coach Dave Lew says schematically, things won't change, as Elk Mound remains a run-first team.



"We've got a good group of juniors and seniors, a lot of kids that return from last year, over 18 lettermen," says Lew, "so that's a nice thing to have some of those guys back, this year. You know, we haven't really changed anything up, we're going stay pretty much the same as we did last year, as far as personnel, I really believe that our juniors from last year, this year's seniors, are ready and up for the challenge."



According to Lew, you don't always know which new players will be the ones to make an impact.



"Any kid that gets a chance on a Friday night could surprise any of us," says Lew, "and when I say surprise, I don't mean, just, 'oh, wow, where did that kid come from', meaning that he worked hard all year, he's ready to go, he's up for the challenge, and we know that any kid that we put on the field has that chance, and that's what we're excited about, especially about this year."



Elk Mound kicks off the season on Friday, August 18, when the Mounders visit Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.