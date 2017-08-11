NWL Friday: Express 2, Rox 0

St. Cloud (WQOW) -- Powered by a strong start from pitcher Ryan Zimmerman, the Express shut out the Rox in St. Cloud, 2-0, and retake a 1 game lead in the North Division standings.

Eau Claire struck first in the top of the 2nd, Adam LaRock coming home on a double steal to put the Express up 1-0. The Rox had a chance to tie the game in the 7th with 2 on and nobody out, but Zimmerman induced a double play, and then drew a groundout to end the threat. The Express tacked on an extra run in the 8th on an RBI single from Luke Bandy, and Kenny Ogg got the 2-inning save. With Mankato's 10-0 loss to Bismarck, the Express can clinch the 2nd half North Division with a win at home this weekend.

Eau Claire and St. Cloud take their series back to Carson Park Saturday night. First pitch is at 6:35 P.M.