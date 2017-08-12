41st annual Pure Water Days Parade draws large crowds in Chippewa Falls

Saturday was the 41st annual Pure Water Days Parade and River Fest in Chippewa Falls.

Hundreds lined the streets to enjoy the parade on Bridge Street. Several floats, marching bands and our own News 18 team were among those participating. The event featured a variety of vendors, food and music. The kids also had plenty of activities, with numerous games, inflatables and a balloon artist.

The parade was organized by the Chippewa Falls Main Street Inc. to promote the community and to help continue the growth of the downtown area.

“It's a community event. We love to bring the community together. That's part of our mission," Teri Ouimette, the executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street Inc., told News 18. "You know we're downtown revitalization, also a big part of the community. We're the central part of the community this is why we do the things we do."

Organizers said they believe they surpassed last years attendance of over 4,000 people. They hope to continue to expand, as they look forward to next year's event.