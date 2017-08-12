MN man arrested for OWI in St. Croix Co. with 3 kids in car

St. Croix County (WQOW) -- A St. Paul man was arrested in St. Croix County Saturday morning after he was caught speeding while driving under the influence with three kids in the car.



According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 33-year-old Simeon Bluntson was pulled over on I-94 near Baldwin at about 7:30 a.m. after he was clocked going 96 MPH in a 70 MPH zone.



Troopers determined Bluntson was driving drunk and say three kids, ages 15, 7 and 5, were in the vehicle. He was arrested for an OWI, his first offense, and taken to the St. Croix County Jail.