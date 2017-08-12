Eau Claire residents run, row and ride for a good cause - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire residents run, row and ride for a good cause

Posted:
By Jason Boyd, Reporter
Connect
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

On Saturday, people were getting active in Eau Claire. Families and friends came out for the 8th annual Run Row Ride fundraiser.

The beginner triathlon started in Carson Park with a three mile run to Half Moon Beach. From there participants rowed, or paddled, for three miles along the Chippewa River. Finally, they finished with a six mile bike ride through Eau Claire back to Carson park.

The race offered the option to compete as an individual or to have a teammate. The Eau Claire Parks Recreation and Forestry office started the event as a way to raise money for youth recreation scholarships.

“Anything that we can help kids get involved, because recreation is so important, play is so important for a child's life, " Julie Booth race director told News 18.

Organizers said they hoped to raise between $1,000 to $1,500 Saturday, and that events like these insure that children of all socioeconomic levels are able to to stay active.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.