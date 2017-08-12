Eau Claire residents run, row and ride for a good cause

On Saturday, people were getting active in Eau Claire. Families and friends came out for the 8th annual Run Row Ride fundraiser.

The beginner triathlon started in Carson Park with a three mile run to Half Moon Beach. From there participants rowed, or paddled, for three miles along the Chippewa River. Finally, they finished with a six mile bike ride through Eau Claire back to Carson park.

The race offered the option to compete as an individual or to have a teammate. The Eau Claire Parks Recreation and Forestry office started the event as a way to raise money for youth recreation scholarships.

“Anything that we can help kids get involved, because recreation is so important, play is so important for a child's life, " Julie Booth race director told News 18.

Organizers said they hoped to raise between $1,000 to $1,500 Saturday, and that events like these insure that children of all socioeconomic levels are able to to stay active.