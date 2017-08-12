NWL Saturday: Rox 1, Express 0

Carson Park, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express offense came up empty against the Rox pitching staff, as Eau Claire fell to St. Cloud 1-0.

The Rox struck first in the top of the 1st, Keaton Kringlen driving in Ricardo Sanchez on an RBI-single to put St. Cloud up 1-0. After that, both starting pitchers settled in - the Express' Caleb Willems struck out 4 batters over 6 innings, but the Rox's Jake Stevenson pitched a gem, striking out 8 batters and only yielding 3 hits in 8 innings of shutout ball. Eau Claire did get a runner on base in the bottom of the 9th, but Garrett Wolforth struck out to end the game.

The Express have one last chance to clinch the Second Half North Division Title Sunday afternoon at Carson Park. First pitch against the Rox in the regular season finale is at 5:05 P.M.