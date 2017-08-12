Brewers acquire 2B Neil Walker from Mets

(Brewers Press Release)

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired second baseman Neil Walker and cash from the New York Mets in exchange for a player to be named. Corresponding moves to make room on the 40/25-man rosters will take place tomorrow. The announcement was made by General Manager David Stearns.

Walker, who turns 32 on September 10, batted .264 with 10 HR and 36 RBI in 73 games with the Mets this season. He was on the 10-day disabled list from June 15 to July 27 with a partial tear in his left hamstring. He is batting .667 (6-for-9, 5r, 1hr, 2rbi, 1bb) over his last two games.

Walker, a switch-hitter, owns a career .272 batting average with 126 HR and 509 RBI in 1,022 games between Pittsburgh (2009-15) and New York (2016-17). His 125 HR as a second baseman since 2010 trails only Robinson Canó (202), Ian Kinsler (132) and Brian Dozier (131). In 51 career games at Miller Park, he is batting .286 (59-for-206) with 11 HR and 31 RBI.