Badgers Basketball heads to Australia for 5-game tour

Madison (WQOW) -- The Badger Basketball team is getting an early jump start on the preseason.

Wisconsin left today for a 12-day, 5 game tour in Australia and New Zealand. College basketball teams are allowed an international trip like this every four years, and this is the perfect year for the Badgers to get in some extra work, with only one returning starter from last year's lineup, Junior Ethan Happ.

"I know it's really early. People that don't play well over there necessarily doesn't mean they're not going to play in the season," says Happ, "but it's good when you have this young of a group to find out who's really going to contribute this year."

"Let them gain some experience because that's really what this is about is how much experience and how much value can we get out these five games," explains Head Coach Greg Gard, "Not only the games, but the practices have been terrific. I couldn't have asked for any more with how this group has approached it."

The last time the Badgers took a travel trip, they made their first of back-to-back Final Four appearances in 2013.