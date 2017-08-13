Former Bachelorette contestant raises thousands for charity during city wide workout in Madison

Madison (WKOW) -- A former Madison-area Bachelorette contestant worked out with hundreds of people Saturday to help raise money for charity.

Hundreds turned out to Breese Stevens Field to work out, support the Boys & Girls Club, and see former Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus and a few others from the show.

Kraus, who owns WORTH Personal Training, says he wanted to bring a large gathering of people together and have fun.

"I've been doing fitness for a long time, I've been doing boot camps for 8 years, but I wanted to do something bigger, and I knew that this was an opportunity why not go have fun with a bunch of people at once," said Kraus. "This is supposed to be fun, fitness is fun, health is fun, people take it too seriously sometimes and get stressed out by it, we just wanna have fun."

Ten percent of proceeds from the boot camp is being donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.

Kraus also held a VIP brunch at the Lyric where all proceeds went to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.

As of Saturday, Kraus says he raised more than $24,000.