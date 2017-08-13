SUV hits tent at Wisconsin campground; 7 injured from Milwaukee area

Grant County (WISN) -- An SUV struck a tent injuring seven people inside at a campground in Grant County on Saturday evening.

Six of the seven victims are from Milwaukee. The other victim is from Brookfield.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Stacy M. Smith, 32, of Fennimore was arrested on suspicion of OWI causing injury.

The sheriff's office said Smith was traveling south on campground road at River of Lakes campground around 10:20 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and came to a rest after hitting a tent that contained seven people inside. Smith then backed over the tent again, according to the sheriff's office.

Three of the victims were airlifted to UW-Madison hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Smith was released on a cash bond of $500, according to the Grant County Jail.