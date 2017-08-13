UPDATE: Eau Claire community comes together to show solidarity with Charlottesville

Eau Claire (UPDATE) -- More than 100 Eau Claire community members gathered in Phoenix Park Sunday evening, to show solidarity with the victims of the tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The event was organized by Indivisible Chippewa Valley and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Eau Claire.Their goal was to have an event where people could come and talk about what happened over the weekend, as well as hope for what the future of our world could be.



The crowd sang songs and community leaders and local politicians took time to address the crowd.

“We need to know that we are not alone. Not only that, we need to show others that they are not alone and when violence happens on the streets of America we need to stand up and say it's not okay,” Minister Julianne Lepp told News 18.

Organizers said that they could not have asked for a better crowd on such short notice, and they think it shows the community spirit most have in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A local group has scheduled a vigil at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire to show solidarity with the people of Charlottesville, Virginia after a weekend of deadly chaos there.



Indivisible Chippewa Valley is encouraging people to come together at Phoenix Park Sunday night to "mourn and gather in solidarity with those who were attacked by standing together against hate in our own community." The vigil is expected to run from 8:00 - 9:00 p.m.

According to the event's Facebook page, it is "not a political rally; it is a show of respect for the fallen and those threatened by hate."



Organizers are asking people interested in attending the vigil to meet in the park's labyrinth at 8:00 p.m. and to bring their own flashlight or electric candle if they can. If you have questions, please contact indivisible.chippewa.valley@gmail.com.

On Saturday, a car plowed into a crowd of demonstrators following a foiled white nationalist rally Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a 32-year-old woman and leaving 19 others injured, police and officials said.



