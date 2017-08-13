DeLakis eager to compete at collegiate level

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- After a decorated high school and club swimming career in Eau Claire, Paul DeLakis is heading to the next level.

DeLakis ended his Eau Claire career with the YMCA Marlins, fittingly, with a State Title in the 100 meter Breaststroke at the Wisconsin Long Course State Championships this past week, finishing in 1:04.91. He also won the 100 Freestyle (51.90) and 400 Individual Medley (4:38.99). But results weren't the main goal this summer for the future Buckeye - preparing to swim at the collegiate level with Ohio State has been the focus.

"This summer I've been training every day, getting ready to head out because my coach told me that sixty percent of what you do this summer is what your freshman season is going to be like," DeLakis says, "So I really have trained my butt off and I'm definitely looking forward to having a new environment, new team members, getting to know new people, training in a different style, and trying to score points for our school."

DeLakis moves in to Ohio State this coming Wednesday, and starts practice in a few weeks.