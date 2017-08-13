Dixon brings valuable experience to secondary

Madison (WQOW) -- The Badger defense is definitely relying heavily on its depth this season, but there are still plenty of veterans to help lead the way.

Senior safety D'Cota Dixon is one of those returning with a lot of in game experience. He will help anchor the Wisconsin secondary, helping fill the void that Leo Musso left behind. But Dixon isn't all too concerned with personal or team expectations this season.

"I'm not playing for the world's approval or anything like that so definitely not. I don't think so," Dixon explains, "I think being able to minimize the mistakes I had last year and be able to go from this year will be the biggest thing moving forward for me. It's about being the best you. That's all it is for me, be the best you."

Dixon recorded 4 interceptions and 1 forced fumble in 2016.