NWL Sunday: Express 7, St.Cloud 0

Carson Park, Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Thanks to a dominant pitching performance from Eau Claire native Dalton Roach and a dynamic offense, the Express top the Rox 7-0 in the regular season finale and clinch the Second Half North Division standings.

Roach set the tone, striking out the first 3 batters, and 4 of the first 5 he faced. Roach pitched 7 innings of shutout ball, striking out 9 batters overall. It didn't take long for Eau Claire's offense to strike - Luke Bandy capped a 2-run frame in the bottom of the 1st with an RBI single. Josh Norlin delivered a big hit in the bottom of the second, scoring Zach Ashford and Trevor Schwecke as the Express mounted a 4-0 lead. Another Eau Claire native highlighted the scoring, Adam LaRock belting a solo shot into the party deck in the bottom of the 4th, and the Express cruised to the win.

Now officially the North Division Second Half Champions, Eau Claire will host the Mankato MoonDogs in the first game of the Northwoods League Divisional Playoffs on Monday night.