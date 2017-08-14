Eau Claire crowns a new U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture champion

Sunday was the the final day of the U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship in Eau Claire.

The four day event in Carson Park drew competitors from as far away as Japan and Australia. Eleven world class sculptures did their best to impress judges creating a wild life piece the first two days, and a piece of their choice the last two.

This year's first prize winner was Steve Higgings from Missouri. The other winners came from overseas.



Two artists from Japan, Takao Hayashi and Hikaru Kodama, came in second and third. Brandon Kroon of Australia rounded out the top four.

"It's all about giving wood and trees a second life really, and bringing whatever you see in that log out, and it's about expressing your creativity," Kroon told News 18.

Many of the competitors said they love chainsaw sculpting, and one of the best things about the competition was hanging out with other people who love it as much as they do.