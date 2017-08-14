Adpot-A-Pet: Jasper - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adpot-A-Pet: Jasper

By Bridget Curran, Daybreak Anchor
Meet our Pet of the Day: Jasper!

Jasper is two years old. He is a neutered male and a brown tabby cat. He's a lot of fun to watch because he's curious and he has lots of energy. He'd do well in a home with another cat or something to play with.

Jasper is at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

