Adpot-A-Pet: Jasper

Meet our Pet of the Day: Jasper!
Jasper is two years old. He is a neutered male and a brown tabby cat. He's a lot of fun to watch because he's curious and he has lots of energy. He'd do well in a home with another cat or something to play with.
Jasper is at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
