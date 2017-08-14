Five qualify for the WISSOTA Race of Champions at Eagle Valley

Brad Erickson (Jim Falls) - The Eagle Valley Speedway presented the WISSOTA ROC qualifier sponsored by American Heros/River Country COOP. The WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Modifieds, Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and EVS Hornets were all in action. Feature winners included Kevin Adams, Jeff Brauer, Nick Koehler, Danny Richards, George Richards, and William Voeltz.

The Modified heats were won by Mike Anderson and Kevin Adams as Adams used the draw - redraw format of the evening to start from the outside of the front row of the feature. Adams quickly took control at the drop of the green as Anderson raced from sixth to second to give chase. Mike Knopps looked very good running in third position as eighth starting Nick Koehler raced to fourth. A spinning Jason Richardson reset the field and Anderson chose the outside of row two on the restart. Anderson pulled even with Adams for the lead in the corners, but Adams had better traction getting off the turns and maintained the point.

A Dave Baxter spin slowed the action and on the restart, there was a multicar crash as they came off turn four coming to the green. A red flag stopped the race and Jake Miller was a victim of the circumstances and the only car unable to continue. The restart saw Adams in control as he drove the remainder of the race unchallenged to the checkered flag. Anderson searched every groove to find a quicker way around the speedway and he too finished well ahead of third. Knopps, Koehler, and a recovering Baxter rounded out the top five.

Tommy Richards and Jeff Brauer won the Super Stock heats and it was Brauer, starting third on the field, leading every lap of the main event. Brauer was glued to the low side as scorched the field. Richards raced to second from sixth as Wayne Dean moved to third. As the race wore on, Richards tried various lines to catch the leader, but Brauer was too tough. Meanwhile, seventh starting Dan Nissalke overtook Dean for third.

As Sam Fankhauser was being put a lap down, he spun in turn four and nearly collected second position, Richards. On the restart, Richards mounted a charge and worked the middle of the track to pressure Brauer, but Brauer withstood all thrown his way. As Brauer retook secure control of the race, it was Nissalke who continued to attack and overtook Richards for second. At the line, Dean finished fourth and Troy Fransway had a fine run into fifth.

Four heats of Midwest Modifieds were won by Shane Halopka, Steve Haas, Clark Swartz, and Michael Truscott and set the table for an amazing feature. Swartz and Jake Smith paced the field but it was third starting Nick Koehler leading the first circuit using the low line to gain the front position. The first of five cautions resulting in Darren Olesiak being sent to the rear for a spinning Jason Vokovan. Vokovan, spun again after the restart, and he too was sent to the rear. Under green, Michael Truscott began his strong move for the lead moving into third, and then second to try to challenge for the win.

A spinning Jay Richardson reset the field and the restart saw a multicar crash in turn four as they were trying to finish the initial lap back under green. Koehler was fast on the high side as Truscott ran very strong down low. Coming to the white flag, Truscott successfully completed a slide job for the lead but Koehler wasn’t interested in second position and he made cross over move to retake the point. As the leaders were bearing down on the final turns of the event, Jason Olson spun in front of them and they were able to tightly squeeze past between him and the wall.



The restart of the event was a green, white, checkered run as Halopka joined the fray. As Truscott pulled even on another slider, Halopka got a good run to make it three wide coming to the white flag. On the final circuit, Koehler led as Halopka took control of second and the two raced side by side for the win. It was Koehler in a very close finish over Halopka as Truscott shadowed them in their wake in third. Swartz and Denny Cutsforth rounded out the top five as Richardson had moved back through the field to finish sixth.

The Street Stock heats were won by Danny Richards and Michael Knudtson as Richards passed Braden Brauer and Knudtson on the second lap of the feature and never looked back on his way to the win. Knudtson overtook Brauer and ran alone in second the remaining distance as Brauer raced in third. Ron Hanestad, who pressured at points for third, settled for fourth at the checkered flag, and Travis Hazelton finished fifth.

George Richards and Dean Pronschinske won Pure Stock heats, but it was Richards early and often has he lead every lap of the race, winning by a straightaway. One caution slowed the action as Nicholas Hazelton was spun by James Thur. Patrick Smith, Tyler Wahlstrom, a late charging Cole Hill, and Dean Pronschinske finished in the top five.

William Voeltz and Chad Prissel won the Hornet heats and Kasey Gross was the early leader of the feature as Chad Prissel set chase. A lone yellow flag flew for a hard crash into the turn two wall as Scott Westaby’s night was over and Brian Uthe was called for the foul. Back under green, Chad Prissel worked under Gross in an attempt to take the lead and Dan Prissel moved in to make it a three wide affair. It was Dan Prissel taking control as the other two raced hard for second. William Voeltz took advantage of the battle and moved to make it three wide for second. Voeltz was able to clear his way into the position and tried to track down the leader. At the white flag, Voeltz made it a side by side battle for the lead and the two raced door to door for the final circuit. It was Voeltz by a fender at the checkered over Dan Prissel as Kasey Gross secured third over Chad Prissel. Colin Nyseth finished in the fifth position.

The Eagle Valley Speedway returns August 20, 2017, for the 16th Annual Lonnie Leu Memorial sponsored by Krug’s Towing, Lisa Leu, Baxter Engines, and Baxter’s Speed Shop. All classes will be on the card. Thanks go out to the fine sponsors each week, including Oium Blacktop and Kelly Oium Well Drilling and Pump Service who give away a bicycle to one boy and one girl every racing night.

WISSOTA Modified Feature (20 Laps): 1. 40-Kevin Adams, [2]; 2. 57-Mike Anderson, [6]; 3. 93-Mike Knopps, [3]; 4. 60-Nick Koehler, [8]; 5. 35B-David Baxter, [7]; 6. 24-Darrel Hazelton, [9]; 7. .308-Patrick Hoffman, [4]; 8. R1-Jason Richardson, [5]; 9. 1Z-Jason Zdroik, [1]; 10. (DNF) 9-Josh Hessler, [13]; 11. (DNF) 01X-Marcus Simonson, [11]; 12. (DNF) 16C-Cole Varsho, [12]; 13. (DNF) 65-Jake Miller, [10]; (DNS) 27H-Steve Hallquist,

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 57-Mike Anderson, [3]; 2. 60-Nick Koehler, [7]; 3. .308-Patrick Hoffman, [6]; 4. 1Z-Jason Zdroik, [1]; 5. 24-Darrel Hazelton, [2]; 6. 01X-Marcus Simonson, [4]; 7. (DNF) 9-Josh Hessler, [5]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 40-Kevin Adams, [2]; 2. 35B-David Baxter, [6]; 3. R1-Jason Richardson, [1]; 4. 93-Mike Knopps, [7]; 5. 65-Jake Miller, [5]; 6. 16C-Cole Varsho, [4]; 7. (DNF) 27H-Steve Hallquist, [3]

WISSOTA Super Stocks Feature (20 Laps): 1. 34-Jeff Brauer, [3]; 2. 22N-Dan Nissalke, [7]; 3. 7R-Tommy Richards, [6]; 4. 17-Wayne Dean, [2]; 5. 9ER-Troy Fransway, [4]; 6. 27-Tony Falkner, [5]; 7. 93H-Steve Davidson, [10]; 8. 11-Brad Ingram, [8]; 9. (DNF) 10PN-Keith Corcilius, [1]; (DNS) 7S-Eric Schultz,

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 7R-Tommy Richards, [5]; 2. 17-Wayne Dean, [4]; 3. 27-Tony Falkner, [3]; 4. (DNF) 7S-Eric Schultz, [2]; 5. (DNF) 93H-Steve Davidson, [1]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 34-Jeff Brauer, [3]; 2. 22N-Dan Nissalke, [5]; 3. 9ER-Troy Fransway, [1]; 4. 10PN-Keith Corcilius, [4]; 5. 11-Brad Ingram, [2]

WISSOTA Midwest Modified Feature (15 Laps): 1. 13-Nick Koehler, [3]; 2. 3JR-Shane Halopka, [5]; 3. 22T-Michael Truscott, [8]; 4. 18S-Clark Swartz, [1]; 5. 20-Denny Cutsforth, [7]; 6. R2-Jay Richardson, [16]; 7. 61K-Andy Karl, [12]; 8. 39-Robert Wood, [11]; 9. 6H-Derek Haas, [4]; 10. 6-Steve Haas, [6]; 11. 87-Chris Johnson, [15]; 12. 119-Mike Widmann, [20]; 13. 21-Jake Smith, [2]; 14. 15B-Jack Barta, [18]; 15. 3Z-Austin Zdroik, [19]; 16. 97-Bob Carver Jr., [21]; 17. 31-Jason Vokovan, [22]; 18. 34J-Dan Larson Jr, [14]; 19. 3D-Steven Dehler, [17]; 20. 13M-John Mueller, [13]; 21. 23KR-Darren Olesiak, [23]; 22. (DNF) JLO-Jason Olson, [24]; 23. (DNF) 27X-Calvin Iverson, [9]; 24. (DNF) 07-Justin Claussen, [10]; 25. (DNF) 35B-Gary Baxter, [25]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3JR-Shane Halopka, [6]; 2. 6H-Derek Haas, [1]; 3. 27X-Calvin Iverson, [4]; 4. 13M-John Mueller, [2]; 5. 3D-Steven Dehler, [5]; 6. 97-Bob Carver Jr., [3]; 7. JLO-Jason Olson, [7]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 6-Steve Haas, [5]; 2. 20-Denny Cutsforth, [6]; 3. 07-Justin Claussen, [2]; 4. 34J-Dan Larson Jr, [1]; 5. 15B-Jack Barta, [3]; 6. (DNF) 35B-Gary Baxter, [4]

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 18S-Clark Swartz, [3]; 2. 21-Jake Smith, [5]; 3. 39-Robert Wood, [2]; 4. 87-Chris Johnson, [6]; 5. 3Z-Austin Zdroik, [4]; 6. 31-Jason Vokovan, [1]

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 22T-Michael Truscott, [2]; 2. 13-Nick Koehler, [6]; 3. 61K-Andy Karl, [1]; 4. R2-Jay Richardson, [4]; 5. 119-Mike Widmann, [5]; 6. 23KR-Darren Olesiak, [3]

WISSOTA Street Stocks Feature (15 Laps): 1. 3R-Danny Richards, [3]; 2. 42K-Michael Knudtson, [2]; 3. 34JR-Braden Brauer, [1]; 4. 71H-Ron Hanestad, [4]; 5. 2H-Travis Hazelton, [6]; 6. 4H-Dalton Hazelton, [5]; 7. 5-Robert Seidler, [7]; 8. 74-Bruce Stanley, [10]; 9. (DNF) 29-Armond Love, [9]; 10. (DNF) 27-Dale Holte, [8]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3R-Danny Richards, [1]; 2. 2H-Travis Hazelton, [2]; 3. 71H-Ron Hanestad, [4]; 4. 5-Robert Seidler, [3]; 5. 27-Dale Holte, [5]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 42K-Michael Knudtson, [2]; 2. 4H-Dalton Hazelton, [1]; 3. 34JR-Braden Brauer, [3]; 4. 74-Bruce Stanley, [5]; 5. 29-Armond Love, [4]

WISSOTA Pure Stock Feature (12 Laps): 1. 5R-George Richards, [4]; 2. R44-Patrick Smith, [2]; 3. 83-Tyler Wahlstrom, [5]; 4. 9-Cole Hill, [3]; 5. 49-Dean Pronschinske, [6]; 6. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton, [9]; 7. 66T-James Thur, [7]; 8. 27H-Tyler Hallquist, [8]; 9. 8C-Andrew Conklin, [1]; 10. 63-Ken Larson, [10]; 11. 43R-Todd Roshell, [11]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5R-George Richards, [3]; 2. R44-Patrick Smith, [4]; 3. 83-Tyler Wahlstrom, [2]; 4. 9-Cole Hill, [6]; 5. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton, [5]; 6. (DNF) 43R-Todd Roshell, [1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 49-Dean Pronschinske, [5]; 2. 27H-Tyler Hallquist, [3]; 3. 66T-James Thur, [4]; 4. 8C-Andrew Conklin, [2]; 5. (DNF) 63-Ken Larson, [1]

EVS Hornets Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 41V-William Voeltz, [4]; 2. 4-Dan Prissel, [5]; 3. 9-Kasey Gross, [1]; 4. 54-Chad Prissel, [3]; 5. 27XX-Colin Nyseth, [2]; 6. 76-Jake Halterman, [11]; 7. 18B-Dean Butler, [10]; 8. 77-Brian Uthe, [8]; 9. 67-Jason Holte, [13]; 10. X7-Chad Halterman, [7]; 11. 69H-Adam Hover, [12]; 12. (DNF) 59H-Jason Helegson, [9]; 13. (DNF) 06-Scott Westaby, [6]; (DNS) 14B-Jason Bauer,

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 41V-William Voeltz, [2]; 2. 4-Dan Prissel, [1]; 3. 06-Scott Westaby, [5]; 4. 77-Brian Uthe, [3]; 5. 59H-Jason Helegson, [4]; 6. 18B-Dean Butler, [7]; 7. (DNF) 14B-Jason Bauer, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 54-Chad Prissel, [6]; 2. 9-Kasey Gross, [5]; 3. 27XX-Colin Nyseth, [7]; 4. X7-Chad Halterman, [1]; 5. 67-Jason Holte, [3]; 6. 76-Jake Halterman, [4]; 7. 69H-Adam Hover, [2]