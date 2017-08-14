Applebee's, IHOP parent company to close nearly 160 stores

The parent company of Applebee's and IHOP said Thursday as many as 160 restaurants could close this year due to poor sales.

As many as 135 Applebee’s restaurants and 25 IHOP restaurants could close, according to DineEquity.

The company’s CEO, Richard J. Dahl, in a release said 2017 will be a “transitional year” for Applebee’s.

"We are making the necessary investments for overall long-term brand health and expect to see improvement over the next year," Dahl said.

He added that IHOP remains on solid ground despite soft sales for the quarter.

"I am optimistic about the growth in both effective franchise restaurants and system-wide sales,” Dahl said.

The release compares previous expectations for closures of Applebee’s to approximately 40 to 60 restaurants. For IHOP, it compares to a previous expectation for the closure of approximately 18 restaurants.

"The expected closures will be based on several criteria, including franchisee profitability, operational results and meeting our brand quality standards,” the release said.

The press release notes a 7 percent decline in sales for Applebee’s during the first six months of 2017.

Additionally, IHOP’s sales declined 2.6 percent for the second quarter of 2017.

Applebee’s sales declined 6.2 percent for the second quarter of 2017.

There is no word on which stores will be affected or when exactly closures will come.