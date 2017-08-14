TV producer Shonda Rhimes signs deal with Netflix

(CNN) - One of television's top producers is making the leap to streaming.

Netflix said Shonda Rhimes is moving her production company, Shondaland, from ABC to the streaming giant.

Terms of the multi-year deal were not disclosed.

But, Netflix said the deal will have Rhimes develop new shows exclusively for the streaming service.

But Rhimes' connection to ABC won't end any time soon.

Shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal" will continue to air on the ABC. And, the network is considering a "Grey's Anatomy" spin off.