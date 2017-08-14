Trump re-election campaign releases ad attacking 'enemies'

(CNN) - President Donald Trump's re-election campaign releases its first TV ad.

The 30-second spot, which debuted Sunday, blasts Trump's "enemies" for blocking his agenda. They include democrats, career politicians and the mainstream media.

The ad said: "The president's enemies don't want him to succeed, but Americans are saying 'Let President Trump do his job'.”

The ad was released one-day after the fatal attack on protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Some critics of the president said he should specifically denounce white supremacists for raising tensions in the area. Trump called the events an "egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides”.

The White House has since released a statement that says trump's statement included a condemnation of "all extremist groups."