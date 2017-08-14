WATCH: Northern Virginia officers get into the swimming pool for - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

WATCH: Northern Virginia officers get into the swimming pool for a good cause

(CNN) - It's the police swimming video that's gone viral.

Members of the Arlington County Police Department in northern Virginia went into the pool in their uniforms. The video is called, "Water Too", and it was posted on the department's Facebook page last Thursday.

It's to promote Arlington's annual police, fire and sheriff block party in late August.

Officials said they hope the video helps put police in a positive light.

As far as how long it took those officers to get their routine down? Police said it took multiple takes over the course of several days.

