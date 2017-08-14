Mexican authorities confiscate alcohol due to "inadequate sanita - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Mexican authorities confiscate alcohol due to "inadequate sanitary conditions"

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
(CNN) - Mexican officials have seized 10,000 gallons of alcoholic beverages from an unidentified company that makes and supplies booze to tourist resorts.

Authorities cited "bad production practices".

Officials said health inspectors also confiscated 91-gallons of alcohol and suspended two businesses for "inadequate sanitary conditions".

One of those establishments was the lobby bar at a resort in a complex, where a 20-year-old Wisconsin woman recently drowned.

RELATED: WI family sues Mexican resort after daughter's death

Following her death, the U.S. State Department updated Mexico's safety and security guidance, urging vacationers to avoid excessive alcohol consumption.

RELATED: U.S. State Department warns of tainted alcohol in Mexico

