CVTC educators start training at new outdoor burn area

You may have flammable liquids in your household. So, what would happen if they caught fire? Would you know how to extinguish the flames? If not, undergraduates from Chippewa Valley Technical College and area fire departments will know how to put out the flames, and it's all thanks to a new outdoor burn area.

Educators from CVTC started training on their new outdoor burn area earlier on Monday, which focuses on extinguishing flammable liquids.

Presto Industries leased the land, located on Eau Claire's north side, to CVTC. Previously, they trained outside their building on CVTC's West Campus. The new area will provide a controlled environment for students and local firefighters to prepare for the worst.

Red Van Ert, the safety coordinator for CVTC, talked about how the training is beneficial to both firefighters and students. "We can do repeated burns out here because of the fuel we use and the system we have set up – so it's not just a one and done,” Van Ert said. “Departments can come here and we can train for several hours."

The area will also be used to test fire suppression equipment, which will benefit businesses and neighboring states that need to test equipment in an outdoor setting. They want neighbors to be aware of the burn area, which is behind Presto, so they aren't alarmed if they see smoke or fire in that area.