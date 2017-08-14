Could an attack like the one in Charlottesville happen in Eau Claire?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The tragedy in Charlottesville had News 18 wondering about public demonstration rules in Eau Claire. Are you able to protest in the streets or public parks? If so, how do you stay safe?

Eau Claire Police told News 18 they are trained to handle demonstrations with large groups of people. In fact, several officers participate in periodic training in Madison.

City Attorney Stephen Nick said peaceful demonstrations are allowed on Eau Claire's sidewalks and public areas, like parks. However, it is illegal to assemble a demonstration without approval on public streets since it would disrupt traffic, which is against city and state laws, regardless of the demonstration's topic.



"We'll accommodate it. We're not going to discriminate or have any input on the content of that, but let's try and hold it in a location that serves your purpose," Nick said. "It gets the message out but does it in a way that motorists or park users can still use that space also."



In other public places, like parks, if your event will be so large that it will interrupt other people's ability to use the space, you will need to fill out a request through the city. The attorney said legal, peaceful demonstrations are no different than family gatherings or celebrations while Officer Bridget Coit said these rules are in place for one reason.



"Safety of the community is our biggest concern and making sure that everybody is abiding by city laws and or ordinances that the community and the people that are there demonstrating also feel safe," Coit said.



The city attorney said in unique situations, and with city approval, you could hold your march on a city street, but it would need to go through the council, similar to a parade or block music party. A common rule of thumb is to call and check before your event.