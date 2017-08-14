New bed & breakfast approved for downtown Eau Claire property

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire is another step closer to having a bed and breakfast in its downtown area. Monday the City Plan Commission unanimously approved a proposal to rezone residential property for the project.

John and Sharyn Moss will to turn their home at 107 Elizabeth Street on the Chippewa River into a bed and breakfast. The couple submitted an application to the city to open their doors to tourists looking for a place to stay on weekends, holidays and special occasions. The couple said they often receive requests for tours of their home, so they decided why not share it with the community.

"Nobody understands what it's like to live on the bike trail, so why not share that with other people,” property owner Sharyn Moss told News 18.

The couple said they are very excited, and hope to start welcoming guests in October.

