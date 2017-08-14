New bed & breakfast considered for downtown Eau Claire property

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire may be adding a new bed and breakfast to downtown.

On Monday night, the Eau Claire Plan Commission will hear a proposal to rezone a residential property.

John and Sharyn Moss hope to turn the property at 107 Elizabeth Street in Eau Claire into a bed and breakfast. You may have seen it along the bike trail. The couple submitted an application to the city to open the doors to tourists looking for a place to stay on weekends, holidays and special occasions.

In their proposal, the couple writes they often receive requests for tours of their home and said they would like to share it with the community.

News 18 will have a reporter at Monday night's meeting and will bring you the latest information at 10 p.m.