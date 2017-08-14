Teachers in demand across the nation, including in Chippewa Valley

With less than a month before classes start, school districts in western Wisconsin are still looking for A+ teachers to fill vacant positions.

"Teaching is the only profession that we actually develop every other profession. So, we develop the students for professions in the world and it makes it neat to see the students grow," said Amy Traynor, the instructional professional coordinator for Eau Claire Association of Educators.

There are currently 16 job openings listed on the Eau Claire Area School District's website. Officials said some courses are harder to fill than others.

"Special education, math and science those are all areas that are in high needs because you might need some more schooling to be a teacher in those areas," Traynor added.

UW-Eau Claire offers a wide variety of teacher prep courses for their students, including courses in those higher demanding positions, like special education.

"Our numbers in Special Education have been very stable. We have actually the same number or an increasing number of students who want to pursue Special Education degrees at UW-Eau Claire we saw say 10 or 15 years ago. It's a very strong program for us," said Carmen Manning, the dean of UW-Eau Claire's Education and Human Science Department.

UW-Eau Claire told News 18 on Monday about 50 percent of their graduating students land teaching jobs in the Eau Claire Area School District and in surrounding Chippewa Valley region schools.