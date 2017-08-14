EC products Roach, LaRock, help Express clinch NWL Playoff spot

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- For the fifth time in franchise history and for a second straight year, the Express is headed to the Northwoods League postseason. Sunday night, two Eau Claire natives played key roles in the playoff-clinching win.



Eau Claire Memorial H.S. grad Dalton Roach was on the mound after his return from the Cape Cod League. Roach tossed seven shutout innings, he allowed just four hits and a walk, while striking out nine. Roach has pitched in plenty of big games in college at Minnesota State, not to mention all the times he's thrown at Carson Park.



"Last night was probably my last college summer game that I'll throw, so that was kind of one feeling," Roach says, "the other one was confidence because I've pitched here before, so I'm comfortable with surroundings and the atmosphere, but yeah, there were a lot of emotions going through. It's a dream come true, coming here as a kid watching games you always want to be one of these guys when you grow up."



Also in the middle of Sunday night's win, a one-time American Legion baseball teammates of Roach, and a high school opponent, Eau Claire North H.S. grad Adam LaRock. He slugged a fourth inning solo homer that made it 5-0, one of two hits for LaRock, Sunday night, his first two Carson Park hits in an Express uniform.



"It was nice to get that first hit at Carson, last game of the year, regular season, home town crowd, it was honestly a dream come true," says LaRock, "you know, it was something I dreamed about when I was little and being able to say I did it was pretty cool."



The Express won't be at full strength going forward. Roach and LaRock didn't play enough regular season games to qualify for the playoff roster.



"Today we're a little short-handed again," said Eau Claire manager Dale Varsho, prior to Monday's playoff game with Mankato, "and tomorrow we're going to be more short-handed because people have got to get back to school, and just hopefully we can compete just like last year."