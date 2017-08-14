Spring Valley's Tyler Leach verbally commits to Marquette

Spring Valley (WQOW) -- One of the top high school golfers has made his college decision.

Spring Valley's Tyler Leach has verbally committed to play college golf at Marquette University. Leach won the WIAA Division 3 Individual State Title in 2016, and has finished in the top 3 at every State Tournament since 2015 - he finished 2nd his Freshman year, and tied for 3rd last season. Leach will return to Spring Valley for his senior season.

You can read the announcement on the Spring Valley Athletics' Twitter account, here.