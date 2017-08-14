NWL Playoffs: Moondogs 12, Express 0

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Moondogs get a leadoff homer from Daniel Amaral, and keep scoring, eliminating the Express from the Northwoods League North Division playoffs.



Mankato's bats produce 12 runs on 15 hits against Eau Claire pitchers Luke Eldred, Kenny Ogg, and Isaiah Davis. Jake Shepski's three-run homer off of Eldred in the fourth helps turn the game in Mankato's favor, giving the Moondogs a 5-0 lead. Kenton Crews has 4 RBI for the visitors.



The Express offense is stymied by Mankato starter Tyler Lesley, who tosses seven and two-thirds scoreless innings, allowing three hits and issuing three walks while striking out three. Trevor Schweke has a pair of hits for Eau Claire, with Garrett Woolforth delivering the only other hit for the Express.



Eau Claire, which joined the Northwoods League in 2005, was making its fifth appearance in the playoffs and second straight, all under field manager Dale Varsho. The Express won the NWL title in 2010.







