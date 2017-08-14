EC's Matt Tolan finishes play at the U.S. Amateur - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

EC's Matt Tolan finishes play at the U.S. Amateur

Updated:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Pacific Palisades, California (WQOW) -- Eau Claire's Matt Tolan shoots a second round 82 at Riviera Country Club, and winds up missing the cut at the U.S. Amateur.

Tolan finishes tied for 267th, with a two round total of 156.


U.S. Amateur leaderboard:
http://www.usga.org/content/usga/home-page/championships/2017/u-s--amateur/scoring.html



Los Angeles (WQOW) -- Eau Claire golfer Matt Tolan shoots a first-round 74 at the U.S. Amateur.

Tolan, playing at the Bel Air Country Club, shoots 38 on the front nine, with two pars, two birdies, and five bogeys.  Tolan takes two strokes off on the back nine, with seven pars and two bogeys. 

