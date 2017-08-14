EC's Matt Tolan opens play at the U.S. Amateur - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Los Angeles (WQOW) -- Eau Claire golfer Matt Tolan shoots a first-round 74 at the U.S. Amateur.

Tolan, playing at the Bel Air Country Club, shoots 38 on the front nine, with two pars, two birdies, and five bogeys.  Tolan takes two strokes off on the back nine, with seven pars and two bogeys. 

U.S. Amateur leaderboard:
http://www.usga.org/content/usga/home-page/championships/2017/u-s--amateur/scoring.html

