EC's Matt Tolan opens play at the U.S. Amateur

Los Angeles (WQOW) -- Eau Claire golfer Matt Tolan shoots a first-round 74 at the U.S. Amateur.
Tolan, playing at the Bel Air Country Club, shoots 38 on the front nine, with two pars, two birdies, and five bogeys. Tolan takes two strokes off on the back nine, with seven pars and two bogeys.
U.S. Amateur leaderboard:
http://www.usga.org/content/usga/home-page/championships/2017/u-s--amateur/scoring.html
