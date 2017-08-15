Eau Claire police step up internet enforcement, four men charged with child enticement

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police are aiming their sights beyond the streets to protect the community on the internet.

Over the past several months, the Eau Claire Police Department arrested four men, who said they believed they were communicating with a child and were meeting up for a sexual encounter. The Chippewa Valley Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory (CVRCFL) conducted the investigations.

Authorities said the following four men were each charged with child enticement, using a computer to facilitate a sex crime and attempted first degree sexual assault of a child:

Police said with a growing use of social media and computers, Eau Claire police realigned their resources within the Investigations Bureau and Chippewa Valley Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory (CVRCFL) to address the issues of internet crimes. In May 2017, an Eau Claire police detective joined the CVRCFL to assist with the growing case load and conduct investigations involving adults who prey on children in the community.

The CVRCFL is a collaboration of detectives from the Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office and Altoona Police Department, who extract, examine and preserve computer, cell phone and other digital evidence for a variety of crimes committed in the Chippewa Valley.

Authorities said parents should talk with their children about internet safety. They said it is important to monitor and place restrictions on your child's electronic and internet use. If you are online and see others engaged in unsafe or suspicious activity, report it to your local police or sheriff's departments.