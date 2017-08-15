New broadband services to come to Chippewa Valley

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Two companies are partnering to bring faster and better internet service to rural areas in the Chippewa Valley.

Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative (CVEC), located in Cornell, and Citizens Connected, located in New Auburn, are partnering to bring broadband services to under served areas where internet services are limited or non-existent.

According to a press release, the joint venture, Ntera, will begin the first phase of construction to the Holcombe area in fall 2017 with expansions to follow. Through surveys, both companies identified Holcombe as one of the many areas in the Chippewa Valley where internet access was limited. Project leaders said Ntera will provide homes and businesses with internet with speeds up to 1 Gig, video and voice services through a fiber optic network.

CVEC provides electric service to Chippewa County, as well as parts of Rusk, Taylor, Dunn and Barron counties. It has about 7,500 customer accounts, which are served by over 1,300 miles of line.

Citizens Connected provides communication services to parts of Barron, Chippewa and Rusk counties. It's fiber optic network passes over 3,200 homes and businesses.