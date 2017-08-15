Police: Girl, 11, takes on pit bull attack in Shawano Co. to protect brother

An 11-year-old girl in Shawano County stepped between a pit bull and her two-year-old brother and was bitten four times, the sheriff's department reported Tuesday.

“Her bravery may have saved her brother's life,” Sheriff Adam Bieber said on Facebook.

"I'm really excited, I've never been called a hero before," Alayna Burney said.

The pit bull was put down after the attack, the sheriff said. The dog was on quarantine at the time of the attack for killing another dog earlier in the week.

Police said witnesses in Bowler were able to get the pit bull off of the girl on Saturday by hitting it with a baseball bat. The dog initially bit the girl and then turned its attention to the young boy, but the girl yelled to get the dogs attention and it bit her again, according to Bieber.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where her bite wounds were treated.

"Please make sure your dog is always on a leash, or contained within a fenced in area or home,” Bieber said.