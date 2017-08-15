WATCH: Grandmother fights off attempted carjackers in Milwaukee

A group of people who attacked a 50-year-old woman in the parking lot of a north side gas station on Sunday evening got away with some personal property, but not the woman's car.

Surveillance cameras were recording as the woman exited the Citgo gas station on West Capitol Drive at North 27th Street.

As the victim walked to her car she was attacked from behind and thrown to the ground. The footage recorded by the surveillance system showed the woman fighting off her attackers and then chasing them away.

Nearby, another person sat and watched the entire attack pan out without offering help.

In a video posted to Facebook, the woman identified herself as Sharon McKinnie and said she's a grandmother of four.

"I have a grandson who's almost as old as one of those guys that was fighting me," she said in the video, her arm in a sling.

Police said they had no one in custody as of 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.