Experts: At least 9 white supremacist groups have Wisconsin ties

The Southern Poverty Law Center and law enforcement say they track several white hate groups or neo-Nazi organizations that are either founded, headquartered or have chapters in Wisconsin.

Among them are the white nationalist group "New Order," with headquarters listed in New Berlin and Milwaukee-based Stahlhelm Records, which links white supremacy podcasts on the record label's website.

The group "Proud Boys," with a Wisconsin chapter, met as recently in July in Wauwatosa. They identify themselves as a "pro-Western fraternal organization" for men who "refuse to apologize for creating the modern world."

