Altoona resident raises concern about low-hanging branches

Altoona (WQOW) - Just trying to go for a walk has turned into more work than just exercise for some Altoona residents.



Vicki Scheffler told News 18 she is an avid walker, but low hanging branches over sidewalks have her concerned about her safety in Altoona. She said the low branches force her to move off of the sidewalk, and sometimes onto the street, which she doesn't think is safe with cars cruising by.



Joshua Clements, Altoona's city planner, said limbs cannot hang less than 14 feet above sidewalks, but he relies on the public to notify the city if someone is not complying. It's the homeowner's responsibility to trim trees in the yard, but the city's duty in the boulevard.



Clements and Scheffler both agree they just don't want anyone to get hurt.



"It's really coming from a safety issue," Scheffler said. "A lot of people walk on 10th St. to go down to activities that are in Altoona, and we want to be able to walk down there without having to go into the road or people's yards and it can be dangerous to be hit in the head."



"We're very conservative about trimming trees," Clements said. "We want to let them thrive as much as possible, but we do want to make sure that people can use our public facilities without being worried about getting clipped by a tree."



In Eau Claire, there is not an exact rule in place in terms of how low branches can hang, but the city ordinance shows all trees and bushes should be properly trimmed so people can walk on the sidewalks without obstruction.