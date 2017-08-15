Man injured after driving car into Eau Claire home

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One person is injured after his vehicle crashed into a home in Eau Claire Tuesday morning.



Police said a man was driving his SUV on Grover Street, located on Eau Claire's southwest side, when police said he suffered a medical issue and crashed into a house, causing major damage to the basement laundry room area.



Nobody in the home was injured, but the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital. His name is not being released at this time, and no citations were issued.