Dunn Co. deputies search for driver seen throwing nails onto roadway

Dunn County (WQOW) - Deputies are asking for your help after they said a driver was seen throwing nails onto an area roadway.

News 18 spoke with Field Services Captain Kevin Bydg, with the Dunn County Sheriff's Office. He said they received the report from a resident in Rock Falls, who saw the driver throw nails onto the road. The resident told authorities it happened on Sunday, August 13 around 4 p.m.

Bydg said the driver was in a white Grand Am that had a loud exhaust and piece hanging off the front bumper. He told authorities the car was driving slowly on 176th Avenue and threw nails out the window onto the roadway. He said the driver then made a U-turn in the intersection, drove through a residential yard and quickly drove out of the neighborhood onto Highway 85 toward Rock Falls.

Authorities said the witness later found a one-pound box of one and a half inches of masonry nails in the road. Officials said he was unable to get the car's license plate number.

Bydg told News 18 on Tuesday afternoon they do not have any leads as of recent. He said if you have any information, you should call Dunn County Deputy Josh Christenson at 715-232-1348.