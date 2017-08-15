Galesville man injured after falling out of the back of a pickup truck

Trempealeau County (WQOW) - A Galesville man was injured after falling out of a truck in the Town of Trempealeau.

On Sunday, around 6:30 p.m., Trempealeau County deputies responded to a report of Trevor Sveen, 20, who fell out of the back of a pickup truck. Authorities said the truck was negotiating a corner on Highway 53/93 at Highway 54 in the Town of Trempealeau.

Officials said Sveen was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries. Authorities said there were four other people in the truck including the driver, Dalton Nephew, 25 of Galesville, and passengers Theodore Evanson, 21, of Galesville, Seth Bendel, 21, of Galesville and Samantha Kriesel, 21, of Melrose.