Eau Claire community members hold demonstration against Foxconn incentive package

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Taiwan based electronic giant Foxconn Technology Group could be calling Wisconsin home, but now, some community members are saying no thanks.

On Tuesday, a group from Citizen Action of Wisconsin voiced their concerns outside of the Chippewa Valley Technical College on Clairemont Avenue. The gathering came one day after a State Assembly Committee voted in favor of a $3 billion tax incentive package to the get the development going.

Those that joined in Tuesday's demonstration said they are frustrated with the lack of environment studies done ahead of the project. They were also concerned that residents of other states are going to benefit more from the incentives more than Wisconsinites since the project is proposed so close to the Illinois boarder.

The group also said that money could be used in a better way, like going towards education.

"We would be building permanent strength, and that's what built the strength of the state. The people 100 years ago, who stopped giving the money away to the timber barons and the Rober barons, and the railroad industry, right? And instead, built these technical colleges, the UW System and the great K-12 education system in Wisconsin. We've been divesting in that, making huge cuts in that because they said there wasn't the money. They also cut wages for people across the state because they said there wasn't the money, and now there's $3 billion to give to Foxconn," said Robert Kraig, the executive director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin.

As it stands, $1.5 million in tax credits would be set aside related to the $10 billion investment for the facility. Another $1.35 million would then be pledged for job creation. The full assembly is expected to vote on the incentive package on Thursday.

