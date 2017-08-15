Eight-legged metallic object on Rhode Island beach has many stumped

Westerly, RI (CNN) - It's a mystery that's stumped many on a Rhode Island beach.

What in the world is the metallic object that popped up on the beach?

Workers will try and remove it Tuesday night to begin solving the mystery.

At East Beach in Westerly, there are a few landmarks. You have Taylor Swift's mansion, the Ocean House, and lately when it's low tide, you have a metallic object showing up on the shoreline.

"it looks like a metal starfish,” said Peter Brockmann, who is the president of the East Beach Association.

The metal mystery is found near the Niantic Avenue entrance.

"This is about 60, 70 yards west toward the Watchill Light,” Brockmann said.

But, what is it? The question remains the buzz of beachgoers.

"Many locals don't remember seeing it before last summer,” he said. Brockmann asked around, but he said the item has many stumped. "The local harbor master has never seen it or heard of it before, so it's a real mystery."

He's heard guesses from equipment used by aliens to the army corps of engineers. "Some scientists at URI think that it is a sea floor mount for an acoustic doppler imaging apparatus."

But, another question remains.

"How it got here, which is just the strangest thing because this is not something that drifts. It's very heavy,” he said.

For the safety of surfers and swimmers, Brockmann has painted a fence to mark the area.